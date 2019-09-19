Adorable little girl practices hockey

6-year-old Rylynn from Minnesota has caught the attention of ESPN and the NHL for her hockey skills in videos posted to social media.

(FOX NEWS) – A six year old is catching the eyes of hockey fans across the country.

Rylynn from Minnesota has been showing off her hockey skills on social media and ESPN Sports Center, and the National Hockey League all agree she’s got some talent.

The six year old spends time after school practicing her favorite sport working on everything from balance, stick work, and actual ice time.

She may not be old enough for the national league or even high school yet but with dedication like hers Rylynn will perfect her game in no time.