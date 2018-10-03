Adjustments Announced for Fixed Route Riders Needing Lifts

Due to a problem with some wheelchair lifts on Amarillo City Transit vehicles, the City of Amarillo has announced adjustments for fixed route riders needing lifts to board vehicles.

City transit officials are in the process of contacting current Spec Trans riders who occasionally use fixed routes to notify them with the latest information and to accommodate needs. City officials are encouraging riders needing lifts to contact the city by email (ACTransit@amarillo.gov) or by phone (806) 378-3095. Please include name, phone number and personal route information.

Spec Trans service will operate as normal. During the adjustment period, fixed route riders needing a lift are encouraged to use the Spec Trans service at no additional cost.

A vehicle will be dispatched to assist passengers at a stop who cannot board because of an inoperable lift. Bus operators will contact vehicles stationed around the city to assist passengers at stops requiring a lift to board a vehicle.

There is not currently an official recall related to the lifts, but the city is making adjustments out of an abundance of caution for riders. The defect impacts only a portion of the fleet. No fixed routes are impacted by adjustments.

