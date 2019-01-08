Actor Sam Elliott Cements His Celebrity Status In Hollywood

Actor Sam Elliott cements his place in Hollywood history.

The 74-year-old placed his hands and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theater Monday.

Artists Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga joining their fellow "A Star Is Born" cast member for the ceremony in Los Angeles.

The seasoned veteran is recognized for his fifty-year career in show business.

He joins the likes of Meryl Streep, Clint Eastwood, and Denzel Washington for one of Hollywood's highest honors.

Elliot says, "Well, it happened a couple of weeks ago and I think it probably happened because of this film and all the hoopla surrounding it, you know? But I was deeply honored. It's easy to be kind of cynical about these kinds of things and think it's all about some sort of concoction or something that comes from the press world and I like to think it's because I've been in this business for 50 years and I've had such good fortune and I've had a lot of good roles and I've worked with a lot of good people and I've kept my nose to the stone so to speak."

The ceremony comes one day after "A Star Is Born" was snubbed at the 76th Golden Globe Awards Sunday.

The popular film was favored to win best picture only to be ousted unexpectedly by the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" for the coveted title.