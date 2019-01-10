News

Actor John Travolta Shows Off New Look On Instagram

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 09:47 AM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 09:47 AM CST

Fans seem to be diggin John Travolta's new look!

The actor posted this picture with his daughter on Instagram Monday with a shaved head.

A majority of his followers responded with praise writing: "looking good," "you just keep getting more and more handsome," and "it's electrifying danny boy!!!"

The 64-year-old captioned the picture simply-- "I hope everyone had a great new year."

No explanation for the change.

It's unclear if this will be Travolta's permanent style or if he is doing it for a role.
 

