Activists Launch Petition to Rename Lee High School After Slain Civil Rights Education Advocate Sadie Roberts-Joseph

by: Crystal Whitman

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA/WGMB) — Sadie Roberts-Joseph  was community activist and founder of the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History. Roberts-Joseph was all about educating others and making sure all people, no matter their race had access to the museum.

Rev. Alexis Anderson is requesting to rename Lee High School, which was named after Confederate General Robert E Lee; after her late friend to Sadie Roberts Joseph High School.

If you would like to sign the online petition click here:

https://www.change.org/p/east-baton-rouge-school-board-rename-lee-high-school-to-sadie-roberts-joseph-high-school?cs_tk=ArbDizVHGqokAFQZ8V4AAXicyyvNyQEABF8BvGviYINrrLZ1tZG-Rso8NoQ%3D&utm_campaign=82207ddaffe84586840c3b0e11b19f99&utm_content=initial_v0_0_1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=recruit_sign_digest&utm_term=cs

Roberts-Joseph was found in the truck of her car July 12, 2019. One of her tenants, Ronn Bell, has been arrested in connection to her death.

Since her death, community members and residents have shared an outpouring of love for her contributions in bringing the community together.

