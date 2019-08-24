Active weather this evening

Fair

Amarillo

90°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Good Evening,

After a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re tracking the potential for another round of storms overnight tonight.

Overall most of the region will see a dry and calm night ahead. But our northern counties including southwest Kansas, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and the northeastern Texas Panhandle could see some severe thunderstorms.

Later tonight we’ll start to see some isolated storms pop up in southeastern Colorado and roll southeast through our region and eventually towards Oklahoma.

These storms do have the potential to be severe. We’re seeing the potential for very strong damaging wind gusts, large hail and we can’t rule out the potential for possible tornados. Please remain indoors and away from windows if a storm is near your location.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

