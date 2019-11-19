AC’s Child Development Lab School achieves reaccreditation from NAEYC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College’s Child Development Lab School has done it again – received reaccreditation from the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

Following a rigorous and thorough process, NAEYC granted reaccreditation of AC’s Child Development Lab School until 2025.

“This level of accreditation is the highest there is and requires a great deal of dedication to achieve,” said Dennis Sarine, chair of AC’s Education Department.

“I’m proud of our Lab School leadership and staff who all worked so hard to ensure this reaccreditation.”

AC’s Lab School, which is located on the West Campus, currently is one of only two programs for young children in the top 26 counties of the Panhandle to hold prestigious accreditation from NAEYC.

The AC facility is designed to meet the educational developmental needs of young children 3 months to 5 years of age. In doing so, it serves as a primary education tool for both AC students and community members on child-development educational pathways, primarily through observation hours.

The NAEYC has established 10 standards of excellence for early childhood education that involve children, teachers, family and community partners, and program administration.

Programs that meet these standards are recognized for providing a safe and healthy environment for children, and having teachers that are well trained, have access to excellent teaching materials, and work with a curriculum that is appropriately challenging and developmentally sound for young children.

The accreditation process, according to the NAEYC, “leads to increased staff morale, greater staff retention, and a more positive, energetic work atmosphere overall – enabling centers to provide a solid foundation for all children’s success in life.”