Academy Sports + Outdoors hosts annual 'BBQ Academy'
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Academy Sports + Outdoors hosted its annual "BBQ Academy" from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.
The event featured professional BBQ pitmasters and their rigs as sampling specialists to kick off the grilling and outdoor season.
This free event was open to the public and took place at 30 different Academy's across the country.
