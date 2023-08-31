AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced that Travis Johnson, a student at AC, has been accepted into a two-year machinist apprenticeship program at New Mexico’s Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

Officials with the college stated that Johnson is expected to graduate from AC in December and start his career-building adventure with his apprenticeship through LANL’s Machinist Pipeline Program on Sept. 25.

“It’s happening fast and I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” said Johnson, who looks to graduate from AC with a 3.99 grade point average, “I think my family and all my professors are excited for me, too.”

Johnson also received praise from Bob Gustin, an instructor of machining technology at AC when he said, “Travis is a very good student, a very deserving young man. He worked for this and he earned it.”

Johnson said he nearly overlooked the college in his search for a machining education program.

“Sort of at the last minute, I decided to give AC’s machining technology program a try and it was definitely the right decision,” he said. “The professors are all so great, not just the machining teachers, but all the teachers for all the required courses. It quickly became very obvious that every one of them cared about my success – everyone’s success.” He looked at schools as far away as Waco but said he is happy he chose to stay close to home.

Johnson mentioned that anyone in the community looking for a college to attend should look very closely at AC.

However, AC confirmed that Johnson is not AC’s first high-achieving graduate to earn an apprenticeship at LANL. Last year, AC graduates Joseph Meraz and Emma Womack became AC’s first successful applicants to the program.

“The students who have come to us from Amarillo College are certainly prepared for our program when they arrive,” said MMP manager Jon Lamar, “Emma and Joseph not only arrived fully prepared for machining apprenticeships, but they proved to be extremely responsible, respectful, trustworthy, and dependable. Both are in their second year now, and as employees I couldn’t ask for any better.”

Lamar said that the interactions he’s had with Johnson have strengthened his positive view of him, “Throughout the interview, hiring, and onboarding process he has been extremely prepared, responsive, and appreciative.”