AAM&W seeing ‘astronomical’ pet surrender numbers, interim director says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We are in the middle of puppy and kitten season, and that means more animals are being surrendered by their owners to the shelter.

When we spoke with Christy Fischer, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare’s (AAM&W) interim director, this afternoon. She used the word “astronomical” to describe the number of owner surrenders they are seeing.

She said on Saturdays, there is usually a line of people waiting to get rid of their pets that wraps around the building.

Fischer said there has been a huge influx of adult animals and even puppies and kittens over six months of age being surrendered in recent weeks.

She told us while they recognize there are some completely legitimate reasons for surrendering pets, most of the animals they are seeing do not fit into those categories.

When the shelter does not have space for new animals, they try their best to send them somewhere else to avoid euthanization, but Fischer told us there is never a guarantee.

“We literally have staff in tears some days when they just over, and over, and over have tried, and tried, and tried to get owners to keep their animals,” said Fischer. “Pets are for life and when you bring an animal into your home, you are 100 percent making an obligation to that animal, so to speak, that you are going to do whatever it takes to keep them in their home for the rest of their natural lives.”

As always, Fischer emphasized to me the importance of spaying and neutering your pets to keep the pet population low, especially during breeding season.

For those who find themselves surrendering litters of puppies, AAM&W has the “Spay a Mama” program. Fischer said if people are willing to surrender a litter of puppies at eight weeks of age, they will spay the mom for free.

When you rescue a pet from AAM&W, their spay or neuter fees, first round of shots, and even a microchip fee are included in the adoption price.