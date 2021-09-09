AAMW Canine Drive-thru vaccine clinic vaccinates more than 1,700 dogs

A group of dogs waits inside their owner’s vehicle at the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department (AAMW) Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic at Dick Bivins Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 4.) courtesy the City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare’s Canine announced that it has vaccinated more than 1,700 dogs at its drive-thru vaccination clinic.

AAMW said the third day of its vaccine clinic saw 716 dogs receive free vaccines for canine illnesses such as rabies, parvo and distemper. Overall, more than 1,700 dogs were vaccinated during the three vaccination clinics, which began in August.

“The vaccination clinics far exceeded our expectations,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “The cooperation between businesses, local veterinarians and our many dedicated volunteers helped make the clinics extremely successful. This was a true community effort, and we are so grateful for everyone’s dedication and commitment.”

AAMW said volunteers included individuals from local veterinary offices, students from West Texas A&M University, the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and AISD AmTech Career Academy. The Bissell Pet Foundation donated more than 3,400 vaccine doses. Amarillo National Bank provided funding for the syringes and rabies tags. In addition, Pets Supplies Plus provided water for dogs and their owners as they waited in their vehicles. Sonic Amarillo and Nothing Bundt Cakes donated coupons for the volunteers.