AAF accepting advertising awards entries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo chapter of the American Advertising Federation is taking entries for the 2020 American Advertising Awards.

Each year, AAF Amarillo works to organize the American Advertising Awards, also known as the “ADDYs,” to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in advertising.

You can submit your entries up until January 17.

Winners will be recognized on February 20 at The Venue at 6 p.m.

For more on how to submit, click here.

