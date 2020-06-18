AAA: Amarillo’s average gas price 2nd cheapest in Country

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week, four Texas cities made the top 10 list for U.S. metro areas with the lowest gas price averages. Those Texas cities with the lowest averages in the country include Sherman-Denison (1st), Amarillo (2nd), Lubbock (4th), Tyler (9th).

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is 56 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $1.94 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison and Amarillo area are paying the least at $1.71 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.11, which is three cents more compared to this day last week and 57 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Drivers are paying more at the pump as the volume of gasoline consumption around the country continues to rise. However, market analysts do not expect prices to spike to typical summer levels. That’s because demand won’t likely be sufficient enough to drive down stock levels.

“Motorists are paying higher prices at the pump as more drivers return to the roadways,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And while Texas drivers are paying a little more at the pump this week, Texas ranks 5th in the country among states with the lowest gas price averages.”