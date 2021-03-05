A young father’s murder uncovers deep secrets on ‘Dateline’

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight on “Dateline,” when young father Rob Limon is murdered at work, the investigation uncovers deep secrets about sex, friendship, religion and family.
Here’s a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:
Big Rob Limon — the nicest guy in the world — had been shot to death at work.
JULIE CORDOVA: But I still didn’t believe that. Because Rob was so strong, and — I couldn’t believe it.
Sabrina’s older sister Julie Cordova says they were both stunned.
Making sense out of Rob’s murder was the job of Kern County Sheriff’s Detective Randall Meyer.
RANDALL MEYER: One of the computers from the desk was missing. And several drawers were open. And there were files that were strewn about the office.
It looked like a burglary — an odd place for one because it was a railroad warehouse.
No cash normally kept here.
There were tools and train parts, but not much a thief could easily fence.
And what’s more —
RANDALL MEYER: Burglars usually don’t kill people.
JOSH MANKIEWICZ: It’s only in TV do shoot-outs happen as a result of somebody interrupting a burglary.
Usually, the burglar runs out of there as quickly as possible.
RANDALL MEYER: Yeah, that’s correct. After looking at the scene, we thought that somebody was upset with Rob. And was looking for him.
