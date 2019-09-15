A warm and sunny start to the week

Weather Leader
Partly Cloudy

Amarillo

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dumas

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
64°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Hereford

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
62°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Dalhart

86°F Fair / Windy Feels like 84°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
63°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

88°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

90°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

After a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a calm and quiet night ahead. We’ll see scattered clouds throughout the region with lows dropping down into the 60s.

Monday morning will start pleasant and sunny followed by another warm afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-80s and low 90s and we’ll see more scattered clouds hanging out overhead.

Later this week we’ll continue to see mild to warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine as well as a chance for some showers and thunderstorms towards the end of this week and this weekend.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

