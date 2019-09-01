A warm and calm week ahead

Good Evening!

After a hot and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a calm and clear night ahead. Monday morning will start off clear with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

During the afternoon we are expecting a picture-perfect Labor Day with highs topping out in the low to mid-90s and beautiful clear skies.

Looking forward to the week ahead we continue to see warm day time highs as well as lots of sunshine.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy