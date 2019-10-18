A warm and breezy end to the week

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— Two Cuban asylum seekers detained at the Otero County Processing Center attempted to commit suicide by slitting their wrists, and about 19 others have threatened to follow suit, immigrant advocates said Thursday.

Border Report spoke via phone with volunteers from the Las Cruces-based Advocate Visitors with Immigrants in Detention (AVID) in the Chihuahuan Desert. They said ICE detainees reached out to them from the facility in Otero County, New Mexico, warning about the situation and their intent to participate in a hunger strike sit-in on Friday.