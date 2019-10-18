A warm and breezy end to the week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Happy Friday morning folks. Another breezy and warmer than average day is on tap, and even this morning isn’t as cool as we’ve seen this week. Look for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day as the wind comes in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures reach the 80s again and there is a very slim chance for a storm or two to develop over our eastern counties, where the moisture supply comes up briefly during the day. The rest of us stay dry.

Late tonight, a blustery cold front moves in to drop us to the 30s and 40s but we’ll keep above freezing. Calmer conditions take over Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday’s temperatures come up a few degrees while the strong winds return, so we’ll need to stay alert for wildfire danger but another cool-down is in store for Monday.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss