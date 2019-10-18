Happy Friday morning folks. Another breezy and warmer than average day is on tap, and even this morning isn’t as cool as we’ve seen this week. Look for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day as the wind comes in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures reach the 80s again and there is a very slim chance for a storm or two to develop over our eastern counties, where the moisture supply comes up briefly during the day. The rest of us stay dry.
Late tonight, a blustery cold front moves in to drop us to the 30s and 40s but we’ll keep above freezing. Calmer conditions take over Saturday with highs in the low 70s.
Sunday’s temperatures come up a few degrees while the strong winds return, so we’ll need to stay alert for wildfire danger but another cool-down is in store for Monday.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A warm and breezy end to the week
Amarillo54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 21 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
