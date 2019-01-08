A Virus More Dangerous To Pregnant Women Than Zika

Rift Valley Fever Virus is more dangerous to pregnant women than Zika according to a recent study published by the journal “Science Advances.”

Researchers used infected rats and tissue from human fetuses.

They found the virus targets the placenta.

65-percent of the rats born to infected mothers died while all babies of the infected mothers caught the virus.

Roughly two cases of infected human fetuses have been recorded.

Pregnant women might not show any symptoms though.

Officials say more cases of birth defects and stillbirths might not have been documented correctly.

The World Health Organization says Rift Valley Fever is a potential public health emergency because there are no vaccines or treatments.

Mosquitos that carry the virus are found in Sub-Saharan Africa, Saudi Arabia, Europe and the Americas.

