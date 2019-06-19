A Trip to the Texas Air & Space Museum

The Texas Air & Space Museum’s mission is to “share the wonders of the heavens and the inventions that take us there,” Ron Fernuik, Texas Air & Space Museum President said.

The museum has memorabilia, general aviation, racing airplanes, military aviation and more for visitors to look at and learn about.

Those involved with the museum want to inspire kids to get into the aviation field. Fernuik explained, “Dwight Rice, English Field Aviation gives us a place here, Tak Air helps us, Leading Edge here helps us, a lot of the aviation industry has. Our effort is to try and feed the pipeline for them, to get kids interested.”

The museum has steadily grown over the years and it continues to do so. Fernuik said, “Ultimately we need to be on our own property. Gavilon gave us what was formerly Attebury property at one time. We have 5.2 acres under roof on a 20-acre site right at the entrance to the airport. We need a little help to develop it, to refurbish the buildings, but we can truly make a destination location and we’re well on the way to do that.”

It is free to visit the museum, but donations are accepted. If you are interested in volunteering with the museum, there are opportunities available.

Texas Air & Space Museum is located at 10001 American Dr. Call (806) 335-9159 for more information or visit their Facebook page or website. The museum is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.