A Trip to the Amarillo Railroad Museum

Since 1990, Amarillo Railroad Museum has worked to preserve railroad history in the Texas Panhandle.

The museum has pictures, miniature sets, and real rail cars for visitors to see.

Jerry Michels, Amarillo Railroad Museum Director said, “we received a bunch of equipment from Pantex from the Department of Energy that were the nuclear weapons transport cars and we have everything from an actual car that carried bombs to the guard coaches that had bulletproof glass and gun-ports.”

Currently, the museum is working on a scale model railroad that goes from Canadian, Texas to Clovis, New Mexico.

“Right now we’ve got the layout open, if you come out here when we’re open, you’ll see trains running. We’re just starting on getting the scenery done and one thing we have is the Canadian River bridge area with the bridge for the railroad and the old wagon bridge, that’s all completed and if you come out here, at least you’ll get an idea of what our scenery is going to look like in the long run,” Michels said.

Michels explained that trains are still important to the world we live in today, “the amount of goods that they transfer from one major point to another these days can really only be done by railroads. Our interstates would be bumper to bumper if trucks were doing it.”

The Amarillo Railroad Museum is free for visitors, but donations are accepted.

The museum is open Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, for details on becoming a member, and to keep up with what is happening at the museum, visit their Facebook page or their website.

For an inside look at one of the Pantex guard cars that was donated to the museum, click here: