A sunny start to the weekend

News

Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Dumas

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Hereford

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Dalhart

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
59°F Clear
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Perryton

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Pampa

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Good Morning!

We’re starting off our Friday with just a few very scattered clouds throughout the region.

Later this afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine and clear skies with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s leading to another hot afternoon.

Later this weekend we’ll see a bit of a split personality with Saturday being warm and sunny, while Sunday will be slightly cooler with isolated evening showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 60°

Record High: 102° / 2000

Record Low: 44° / 1898

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 74°

6″: 77°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: Trace / -0.34″

Year to Date: 16.99″ / +1.38″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.47″

AM Humidity: 50%

PM Humidity: 20%

