A sunny start to the weekend

Good Morning!

We’re starting off our Friday with just a few very scattered clouds throughout the region.

Later this afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine and clear skies with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s leading to another hot afternoon.

Later this weekend we’ll see a bit of a split personality with Saturday being warm and sunny, while Sunday will be slightly cooler with isolated evening showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 60°

Record High: 102° / 2000

Record Low: 44° / 1898

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 74°

6″: 77°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: Trace / -0.34″

Year to Date: 16.99″ / +1.38″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.47″

AM Humidity: 50%

PM Humidity: 20%