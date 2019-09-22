A stormy start to the week

Good Evening!

After a cool and sunny Sunday afternoon we’re expecting a calm and quiet night ahead. Most of the region will see clear skies and light winds with lows dropping down into the 50s.

Monday morning will start off chilly with some scattered clouds that will linger throughout the afternoon. After about 4 o’clock tomorrow evening we’ll start to see some showers and thunderstorms develop across eastern New Mexico. That line of storms will march east across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles throughout the night.

These storms do have the potential to be strong to severe at times, producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and even some localized flooding.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy.