A stormy start to the week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

78°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph VAR
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
56°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
54°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Haze

Hereford

80°F Haze Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
55°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph VAR
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
52°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

80°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
53°F Clear
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

79°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
56°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Evening!

After a cool and sunny Sunday afternoon we’re expecting a calm and quiet night ahead. Most of the region will see clear skies and light winds with lows dropping down into the 50s.

Monday morning will start off chilly with some scattered clouds that will linger throughout the afternoon. After about 4 o’clock tomorrow evening we’ll start to see some showers and thunderstorms develop across eastern New Mexico. That line of storms will march east across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles throughout the night.

These storms do have the potential to be strong to severe at times, producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and even some localized flooding.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss