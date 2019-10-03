A rainy end to the week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Overcast

Amarillo

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
48°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Evening!

We continue to see more rain and clouds hang over the region as we finish out the workweek. More clouds will roll into the region tonight and linger through to Friday morning.

During the afternoon we’ll see just a few spotty showers but stubborn clouds will remain overhead for most of the area.

Overnight Friday into Saturday those clouds will clear out and we’ll see more sunshine to start off your Saturday morning.

If we look forward to next week we see another cool down on the way but this time around we’ll see lots of sunshine and much dryer conditions.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss