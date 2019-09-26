A pleasant start to the weekend

Good Evening!

After a cool and cloudy start to our Thursday, we’re going to see some clear skies to finish out the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop down into the 60s with mostly clear skies overhead.

Friday morning will start off sunny and mild followed by a clear and calm afternoon. Overall we’ll see a warm afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region.

For the rest of the weekend, we’ll still see pleasant starts to the days and nice afternoons. However, during the late afternoon and into the evening, we’ll start to see some showers and thunderstorms develop and move through the region.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy