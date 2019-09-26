A pleasant start to the weekend

Weather Leader
Partly Cloudy

Amarillo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Dumas

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
61°F Clear
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

81°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
61°F Clear
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph VAR
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
57°F Clear
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Perryton

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Evening!

After a cool and cloudy start to our Thursday, we’re going to see some clear skies to finish out the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop down into the 60s with mostly clear skies overhead.

Friday morning will start off sunny and mild followed by a clear and calm afternoon. Overall we’ll see a warm afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region.

For the rest of the weekend, we’ll still see pleasant starts to the days and nice afternoons. However, during the late afternoon and into the evening, we’ll start to see some showers and thunderstorms develop and move through the region.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

