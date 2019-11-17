A pleasant start to the week

Good Evening!

After a cool Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see a slightly warmer start to the workweek.

Monday morning will start off clear and chilly with lows in the 30s. During the afternoon we’ll continue to see more sunshine and clear skies with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

We’ll continue to see sunshine and mild temperatures through to about Wednesday. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we’ll see another cold front move through the region which will lead to a much cooler end to the work week as well as a chance for some snow and ice Friday afternoon.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy