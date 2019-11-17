A pleasant start to the week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Evening!

After a cool Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see a slightly warmer start to the workweek.

Monday morning will start off clear and chilly with lows in the 30s. During the afternoon we’ll continue to see more sunshine and clear skies with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

We’ll continue to see sunshine and mild temperatures through to about Wednesday. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we’ll see another cold front move through the region which will lead to a much cooler end to the work week as well as a chance for some snow and ice Friday afternoon.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss