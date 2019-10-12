A pleasant end to the weekend

Hello!
After a cool Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a clear and chilly evening ahead. Most of the region will see clear skies and a light breeze out of the south.
Sunday morning will start off clear and calm and just a little bit cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. During the afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.
Columbus Day will be beautiful with highs again above average in the 80s with mostly clear skies. Tuesday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the 60s.
Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend.
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy