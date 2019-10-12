A pleasant end to the weekend

Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
23 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
25 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 35F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 35F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
23 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 37F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 37F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 42F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 42F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello!

After a cool Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a clear and chilly evening ahead. Most of the region will see clear skies and a light breeze out of the south.

Sunday morning will start off clear and calm and just a little bit cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. During the afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Columbus Day will be beautiful with highs again above average in the 80s with mostly clear skies. Tuesday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the 60s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

