A pleasant end to the week

After a warm and sunny Thursday afternoon, we’re going to see a few clouds push into the region overnight tonight.
By Friday morning lows will be down into the 50s and we’ll see clear skies throughout most of the region. Friday afternoon will be mild with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine and just a few scattered clouds.
Overnight Friday into Saturday cold front will sweep across the region dropping lows into the 40s and afternoon highs into the 60s and 70s leading to a much more seasonable Saturday.
