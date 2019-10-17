A pleasant end to the week

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

55°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

52°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

52°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Good morning!

After a warm and sunny Thursday afternoon, we’re going to see a few clouds push into the region overnight tonight.

By Friday morning lows will be down into the 50s and we’ll see clear skies throughout most of the region. Friday afternoon will be mild with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine and just a few scattered clouds.

Overnight Friday into Saturday cold front will sweep across the region dropping lows into the 40s and afternoon highs into the 60s and 70s leading to a much more seasonable Saturday.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy