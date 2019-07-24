A majority of people are “zombie eaters”

More and more Americans are eating meals and snacks in front of screens - including TVs, phones, and computers.

More and more people are turning into zombies but, they’re not craving brains.

Instead, a new “OnePoll” study says a majority of Americans are “zombie eaters” consuming food while looking at devices with screens. These include t-vs, phones, and computers.

Researchers say the “zombie eating” is widespread citing 88 percent of Americans now do it.

The study found TVs are the top screen of choice.

With 91 percent of people saying they choose to eat in front of one.

The study also found 83 percent of those people take so long to find something to watch their food is cold by the time they go to eat it.