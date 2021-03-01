A local man, and another pleaded guilty this weekend to illegally excavating around 1,500 artifacts from federal land

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local man, and another pleaded guilty this week to illegally excavating around 1,500 artifacts from federal land.

37-year-old, Jeffery Vance and, 32-year-old, Dax Wheatly both pleaded guilty to violating the Archeological Resource Protection Act.

Both of them face up to two years in federal prison.

According to court documents, the illegal excavation took place at a former homestead of the Antelope Creek Culture Native American back in 2019.

The Bureau of Land Management will consult with the appropriate tribes to help with reparations of the remains and artifacts.