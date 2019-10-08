A few warmer days ahead

Good Tuesday morning. Today is starting off less cold than 24 hours ago and a warmer afternoon is ahead with stronger winds, coming from the southwest. Look for high temperatures to reach the 70s and low 80s with a bit more cloud cover moving in. An upper-level disturbance quickly coming this way from the western United States may have enough moisture to work with for a few thunderstorms late tonight, going into tomorrow morning but any rain will be brief.

Wednesday is going to be about as breezy but even warmer with highs in the mid 80s, before temperatures plunge on Thursday with another cold front that brings us down to the 50s.

Early Friday morning, we can expect freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s with a cool afternoon, but then more comfortable conditions take over for the weekend.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

