A few more nice days, before colder weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

31°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

28°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

31°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy friends and good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out with frigid temperatures, down in the 20s and 30s but fairly mild winds. The afternoon is looking to be pretty close to average as we heat up to the 60s and low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Enjoy today and tomorrow because temperatures sink like a rock Thursday, with blustery and cold winds and a chance at a wintry mix of rain and snow, with snow more likely for the northwestern Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma Panhandle. Most of the precipitation will be done by Thursday evening, after day time highs in the 30s and 40s and accumulations of snow look to be less than an inch. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast as things can change between now and then.

Friday brings back sunshine and highs in the 60s while this weekend looks warmer and dry.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss