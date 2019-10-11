A cold and sunny start to the weekend

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Good Morning!

We are starting off our Friday on a very cold note. Overnight temperatures plummeted down below freezing and into the 20s across the region.

Thankfully later this afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine which will help to bump daytime highs into the 50s. While that is still below normal it will be fairly pleasant overall.

Overnight we’ll see lows drop back down into the 30s and near-freezing once again. This weekend however we continue to see temperatures increase back into the 70s with lots of sunshine.

Monday for Columbus Day we’re expecting a lovely afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 73°

Normal Low: 47°

Record High: 92° / 1962

Record Low: 27° / 2009

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 55°

6″: 62°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 5.38″ / +4.78″

Year to Date: 23.47″ / +5.68″

Drying Potential: High

Pan Evaporation: 0.21″

AM Humidity: 62%

PM Humidity: 29%