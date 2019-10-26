A cold and cloudy start to the week

Clear

Amarillo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. S winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. S winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello!

After a mild and sunny Saturday afternoon we’re going to see a cooler end to the weekend.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday a cold front will move through the region dropping lows into the 30s. Sunday morning will start off with a few scattered clouds and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon, highs top out in the 40s and 50s.

Looking forward to the start of the week se see some more moisture work its way into the region leading to a cloudy afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. We’re also seeing a chance for some light snow showers across our northwestern counties.

Later this week we’ll see more chances for some snow and some low day time highs in the 40s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

