A cold and cloudy start to the week

36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. S winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

After a mild and sunny Saturday afternoon we’re going to see a cooler end to the weekend.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday a cold front will move through the region dropping lows into the 30s. Sunday morning will start off with a few scattered clouds and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon, highs top out in the 40s and 50s.

Looking forward to the start of the week se see some more moisture work its way into the region leading to a cloudy afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. We’re also seeing a chance for some light snow showers across our northwestern counties.

Later this week we’ll see more chances for some snow and some low day time highs in the 40s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy