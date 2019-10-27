A cold and cloudy start to the week

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Dumas

41°F Broken Clouds Feels like 33°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Some passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Evening!

After a chilly Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see some even colder air move into the region to start off our work week. Monday morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s followed by a very cloudy afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Most of the region will see just a cloudy afternoon but portions of our northwestern viewing area will see some light flurries move through during the afternoon. Overall nothing more than a light dusting is expected with accumulations of less than an inch for most of the area.

Tuesday we continue to see stubborn cloud coverage as well as more chances for widespread snow flurries throughout the central Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

