A cold and cloudy start to the week

Good Evening!

After a chilly Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see some even colder air move into the region to start off our work week. Monday morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s followed by a very cloudy afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Most of the region will see just a cloudy afternoon but portions of our northwestern viewing area will see some light flurries move through during the afternoon. Overall nothing more than a light dusting is expected with accumulations of less than an inch for most of the area.

Tuesday we continue to see stubborn cloud coverage as well as more chances for widespread snow flurries throughout the central Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy