AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All of the incumbents, Mayor Ginger Nelson, Freda Powell, Dr. Eddy Sauer, and Howard Smith, plus newcomer Cole Stanley, have been elected and re-elected to the Amarillo City Council in the May 1, 2021 General Election.

Nelson was re-elected to a third term. She received 10,922 votes and garnered 54% of the vote, according to unofficial election results from Potter and Randall Counties.