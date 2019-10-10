A chilly Thursday ahead

Clear

Amarillo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with gusty winds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 28F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph.
28°F Clear skies with gusty winds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 28F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
25 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

43°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
23 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy and windy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
28°F Windy with clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

46°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy and windy. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
25 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
28°F Windy with clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Morning!

After a mild start to the week and a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, we’re seeing some much cooler conditions for your Thursday.

A very strong cold front moved through the region very early this morning which is allowing cold air to push down over the region. Day time highs will top out in the 40s and 50s for portions of the central and northern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Areas to the south will see some slightly warmer temperatures topping out in the 60s and 70s as the front moves through much later during the afternoon.

Thursday night into Friday morning we see some drastically cooler temperatures move into the region with lows dropping down into the 20s and 30s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 74°

Normal Low: 47°

Record High: 93° / 1965

Record Low: 27° / 2009

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 63°

6″: 66°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 5.38″ / +4.83″

Year to Date: 23.47″ / +5.73″

Drying Potential: Moderate

Pan Evaporation: 0.14″

AM Humidity: 48%

PM Humidity: 22%

