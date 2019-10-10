A chilly Thursday ahead

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

27°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Partly cloudy and windy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.

25°F Partly cloudy and windy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.

Good Morning!

After a mild start to the week and a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, we’re seeing some much cooler conditions for your Thursday.

A very strong cold front moved through the region very early this morning which is allowing cold air to push down over the region. Day time highs will top out in the 40s and 50s for portions of the central and northern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Areas to the south will see some slightly warmer temperatures topping out in the 60s and 70s as the front moves through much later during the afternoon.

Thursday night into Friday morning we see some drastically cooler temperatures move into the region with lows dropping down into the 20s and 30s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 74°

Normal Low: 47°

Record High: 93° / 1965

Record Low: 27° / 2009

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 63°

6″: 66°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 5.38″ / +4.83″

Year to Date: 23.47″ / +5.73″

Drying Potential: Moderate

Pan Evaporation: 0.14″

AM Humidity: 48%

PM Humidity: 22%