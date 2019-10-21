A chilly start, a cool afternoon

Good Monday morning folks. You’ll want a jacket or coat before taking on the day, as chilly conditions linger from early on to the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and low 70s but at least the wind will be mild.



Tonight gets cold with lows in the 30s and 40s but Tuesday brings us back to average, with temperatures reaching the 70s again, and Wednesday is looking pretty nice.



Cold air moves in Thursday with a shot at rain and snow in the area, though as of now, snow accumulations look to be less than an inch. We’ll only heat up to the 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday before warmer weather comes this weekend.



Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin