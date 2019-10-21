A chilly start, a cool afternoon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

25°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

40°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Monday morning folks. You’ll want a jacket or coat before taking on the day, as chilly conditions linger from early on to the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and low 70s but at least the wind will be mild.

Tonight gets cold with lows in the 30s and 40s but Tuesday brings us back to average, with temperatures reaching the 70s again, and Wednesday is looking pretty nice.

Cold air moves in Thursday with a shot at rain and snow in the area, though as of now, snow accumulations look to be less than an inch. We’ll only heat up to the 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday before warmer weather comes this weekend.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss