A Cheerful Recovery

CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Dance and cheer can be tough and competitive sports, and those are two things that Clovis graduate Dakota Revell, along with her two older sisters, competed in their whole lives.

Dakota was an All-American Cheerleader in 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 12th grade. There is that one year that she did not make the All-American list. In December of her sophomore year, Dakota was seriously injured, doing what many call “car surfing”.

Dakota’s mother recounts the story.

“What we know, just from the video, is she had just come out of The Rock, which is the big gym, and I guess one girl was sitting on the back of the car and two of them were inside. And they were starting to pull out of the parking spot a little. And I don’t know the conversation that took place, but Dakota jumped on the back of the car with the other girl and then they started to go towards the football field from the basketball field, from The Rock.” Veronica Revell, Dakota’s mom said. “What the girl said that was on the back of the car with Dakota said what that they felt that the car was slowing down, so they were going to jump off. Well then the car speed up a little bit and took off again, and the other girl was able to grab back on to the car, and Dakota, she couldn’t. She didn’t grab back onto the car. That is when she fell off and that’s when shes hit her head.”

The accident left Dakota with some very serious injuries.

“She ended up with a subdural hematoma on the left side. She fell on the right side, and she had a little fracture on the right side… Her head hit the ground. She ended up with the hematoma on the left side,” said Veronica Revell.

The injuries required brain surgery. Once Dakota got out of the hospital, the injuries required some physical therapy, but it was also the mental grind for Dakota to get back to her normal self.

“When I got into the hospital, I honestly got into some serious depression. It was just rough. It was like they said on the papers, everything went through my head, like, I went through depression, I went through, like, crazy eating habits. I just went through every single mental thing that a person could ever go through.” Dakota said.

Dakota eventually bounced back and returned to being an All-American cheerleader in her senior year. She also graduated from high school with honors.

“Ever since, like, people kind of let it go and I started to see how much potential I still have as a person, and I am still smart and things like that. That’s when stuff started to get easier,” Dakota said

Dakota has continued to excel, as she continued her volleyball career at Eastern New Mexico University and is even on the dean’s list as a freshman.

“Even though I am changing and a whole bunch of my mentality is changing, I’m still the same perosn and no matter how much I change, I’m still going to have a family and I’m still gonna have friends that are going to be there for me,” Dakota said.

Dakota is going to college for mathematics in secondary education and plans on being a math teacher when she graduates.

ENMU Basketball remaining Home Games in Portales:

February 13th: vs. Dallas Baptist @ 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

February 15th: vs. Tarleton State @ 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m

February 27th: vs. Cameron @ 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

February 29th: vs. Midwestern State @ 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com: