A big warm-up, then a huge cool-down

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We did get a little rain over the southern Texas Panhandle last night but it is all moving out, to be replaced by dry and warm weather this afternoon with strong winds again. We’re starting out pretty mild, but will heat up to the mid 80s, with a few 90s out there too under a mostly sunny sky.



Tonight, a windy cold front moves in, bringing temperatures down to the 30s, 40s, and 50s and we’ll only see highs in the 50s and 60s but by Friday morning our first freeze for many locations will be seen. There is a slim chance at very light snow over our northern counties early on Friday but the wind chill values will drop to the single digits so plan on bringing in your pets and sensitive vegetation. That afternoon, we’ll warm up to the 40s and 50s.



This weekend, temperatures warm back to the 60s and 70s.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin