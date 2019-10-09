A big warm-up, then a huge cool-down

Clear

Amarillo

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We did get a little rain over the southern Texas Panhandle last night but it is all moving out, to be replaced by dry and warm weather this afternoon with strong winds again. We’re starting out pretty mild, but will heat up to the mid 80s, with a few 90s out there too under a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight, a windy cold front moves in, bringing temperatures down to the 30s, 40s, and 50s and we’ll only see highs in the 50s and 60s but by Friday morning our first freeze for many locations will be seen. There is a slim chance at very light snow over our northern counties early on Friday but the wind chill values will drop to the single digits so plan on bringing in your pets and sensitive vegetation. That afternoon, we’ll warm up to the 40s and 50s.

This weekend, temperatures warm back to the 60s and 70s.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

