A Better Night’s Sleep

According to the CDC, approximately 40% of Americans report they don’t get adequate sleep, not because they don’t want to, but because they don’t know how to get it. If there is anything that almost everyone equally values, it’s a good night’s sleep. Not only does a good quality sleep make us feel rejuvenated and refreshed the following day, but it also improves our overall mental and physical well-being.

Not surprisingly, the perfect sleep begins in the bedroom! From lighting and bedding, to textiles and daily patterns, Bobby Berk, nationally recognized interior designer, provides his top tips that will get you sleeping and feeling better.

Some of Bobby’s tips include:

● GET COZY: Did you know we spend a third of our lives sleeping? Your bed should be an oasis – something supportive, comfortable and individualized to you.

● INVEST: The right bedding is a big contributor to being comfortable. Having the right sheets and the right bedding for your space and the way you sleep can actually help you get a more restful nights rest, every night.

● KEEP TABS ON YOURSELF: Did you have a relaxing afternoon or do something exhausting? Sleep is a 24-hour process that can easily be demystified if you track your daily activities with the right technology.

● LESS IS MORE: Declutter nightstands and shelves and create storage to keep things tidy in your sleeping space – you’ll improve your happiness and the flow of the room. Your bed is where you sleep; so that space should be clean, calm and restful. Designing the right space in your bedroom and working in specific elements of design can actually help you sleep better and wake up more rested.

