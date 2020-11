AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Amarillo area continues to struggle with a high rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital leaders are concerned with coronavirus patients readmitted after being sent home.

The chief medical officers at both Northwest Texas Hospital and BSA hospital said on Wednesday, that as hospitalizations for COVID fluctuate, patients are returning with worse COVID symptoms after being discharged. In other cases, new patients are also adding to that hospitalization total.