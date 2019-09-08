9th Annual Garage Built Bike Show donates proceeds to Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-Bikers from all over the panhandle gathered to help support Children’s Miracle Network with a Garage Built Bike Show on Saturday, September 7.

This is the 9th year the fundraiser has taken place, raising more than $30,000 for CMN.

Bikers at the show showed off their custom work to other bike enthusiasts.

“Jerry and I got together a couple of years ago he’s been putting on this benefit for the children’s miracle network,” Mac Mccloud, owner of Chopper Works, stated.

The proceeds collected from the benefit all go to CMN to benefit local families who need help.

“It all stays local and it does not go out on a national level,” Mccloud said.

Jerry Montgomery, the founder of the event, has been building motorcycles since he was 16. One night he got the idea to put on a show that would give back to a good cause.

“One night some friends and I were all sitting around and we decided lets throw together a bike show and do some good,” Jerry Montgomery, owner of OSJ Customs, explained.

They decided that good deed would benefit a local organization that helped a member of his family in a time of need.

“My niece, she got a lot of assistance from them she went fro being in a wheelchair to being a cheerleader at Highland Park. I thought if they can do that we can give something back to them,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery and fellow bikers gave back to the local community and biker community by having a fun night out.

“It’s just a good way for people to show off the work people build themselves and just a way to give back,” Montgomery said.

The event ends at midnight and one lucky raffle winner was also given the chance to win a custom-built motorcycle.