AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A website called 99 Days 99 Ways is wanting to hear why you love living in Amarillo

The website is run by the Fairly Group.

For the next 99 days until the new year, they want to look forward to new ways our community can grow and prosper.

You can submit your answers on their website in two sentences or less and the best submissions will be posted on their website.