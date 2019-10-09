94-year-old spends birthday skydiving

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Most days, Anna Jarchow Hartweg can be found in the garden at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community in Grand Haven.

But Sunday, she spent the day doing something for the first time. The 94-year-old celebrated her birthday by jumping out of a plane at Skydive Grand Haven.

“The first thing that happened when we came out of the airplane: I looked down and I thought, ‘Oh, there’s the Great Lakes! That’s Lake Michigan. I hope I don’t land in there,'” Hartweg recalled.

She says she was inspired by former President George H. W. Bush jumping for his 90th birthday in 2014. Five years later, Hartweg decided to suit up and take the plunge too.

“I didn’t have any fear or anything. I just thought, ‘Take the moment,'” she added.

Hartweg set a record at Skydive Grand Haven for being the oldest person to skydive there.

When asked how she stays so youthful, she said she makes sure to enjoy every day she has.

“It’s a miracle, but they say people are living longer. So, if you can keep your health and live longer and enjoy it, that’s the best part,” Hartweg said.

News 8 also asked Hartweg how she plans to top this year’s birthday in the years to come. Hartweg said she will take things one day at a time but would be open to jumping again.