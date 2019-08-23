92 percent of cancers caused by HPV could be prevented by vaccine

Among the estimated 34,800 cancers probably caused by hpv 92% are attributable to the HPV types that are included in the hpv vaccine and could be prevented if HPV vaccine recommendations were followed

(FOX NEWS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating 92 percent of cancers caused by the human papillomavirus, also known as HPV, could have been prevented by vaccine.

Among the estimated 34,800 cancers probably caused by HPV, 92 percent of the cases could have been prevented if a person got the HPV vaccine and followed post-shot instructions, according to a new report.

HPV is one of the world’s most common sexually transmitted disease.

It affects up to three-quarters of sexually-active people and can cause cervical cancer and infertility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccinating kids when they’re between the ages of 9 to 12 years old.