84th XIT Rodeo & Reunion will continue as planned despite COVID-19

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 84th XIT Rodeo and Reunion in Dalhart will continue as planned despite the potential spread of the coronavirus.

President, Bryce Hines, said he does not see this year being all that different.



“You now there’s obviously guidelines that are in play right now but we’re very optimistic that by august this deal will blow over,” Hines stated.

However, until it does there will be some slight changes made to this years event.

“You know the concessions we’re making, they’re going to do the single serve and all that stuff that’s going to be a big change and obviously we’ll have hand sanitizer and stuff,” Hines explained.

Hines said that rodeo life for participants will likely remain the same, but he is keeping a close eye on how others are conducting their rodeos to see what changes he may need to make.



“I don’t think we will probably have masks Woodward Oklahoma is going on right now I think they had slack Tuesday and I watched last night on RFD TV and they don’t have masks,” Hines said.

The rodeo will be held at the XIT Rodeo Arena in Dalhart and will be on August 6th through the 8th.