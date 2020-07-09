84th XIT Rodeo & Reunion canceled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 84th XIT Rodeo & Reunion, and all other XIT related events have been cancelled due to extreme restrictions placed on COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did not enter into this very difficult decision lightly,” said XIT President, Bryce Hines.

The current 9 directors and past directors fought very hard to maintain the tradition, heritage and cowboy culture of the XIT Rodeo & Reunion for 2020.

Unfortunately, we are not able to give the fans of XIT an event experience you all deserve at this time.

