8 of 10 people involved in the deadly crash on Paisano named by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released named eight of the 10 people involved in last week’s deadly crash on Paisano, including four El Paso teenagers.

A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze crashed at about 2:15 a.m. on June 25 in the 700 block of Paisano, near Union Plaza. U.S. Border Patrol agents had attempted to stop the car before it crashed, however, officials said they were not chasing the vehicle.

Border Patrol says all information gathered so far indicates the crash was a human smuggling attempt.

The crash killed seven, including the driver, and injured three more. Here are the names of those involved, according to the El Paso Police Department:

Driver: 18 –year old Gustavo Cervantes (deceased) of El Paso

Passenger 1: 21-year old Oscar Miguel Garcia-Bran (deceased) of Guatemala

Passenger 2: 19 –year old Elvira Tot-Chiroy (deceased) of Guatemala

Passenger 3: 16 –year old Liliana Jimenez, El Paso resident (deceased)

Passenger 4: 19 –year old tentative ID, El Paso resident (deceased) pending NOK

Passenger 5: 16- year old Yadira Barrera El Paso resident (deceased)

Passenger 6: 32-year old Santos Porfirio-Garcia, (deceased) of Guatemala.

Passenger 7: 16 –year old male of Juarez, Chih. MX

Passenger 8: 18 –year old Omar Misael Coyoy of Guatemala

Passenger 9: 25 –year old Wilmer Gomez-Gomez of Guatemala

Five of those who were killed are from Guatemala and one minor, who survived, is from Juarez. All four El Pasoans who were killed in the crash were teenagers, including one 19-year-old whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Some of the names are different than originally released by police because of fake ID’s.

“Any discrepancies in names and/or nationalities listed on the initial release are due to fraudulent identification(s) found on the bodies of the deceased, or information provided by the injured,” a news release said.