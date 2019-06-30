AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Illustrated Lady Tattoo & Piercing Studio hosted the 7th Annual Pink St. Jude Bike Fest, Bike Show and Bike Run on Saturday, June 29.

There were several stops throughout the day. Microtel Inn & Suites, Martin Road Complex, Thompson Park Lake House, Austin’s Pub, MacDaddy’s and the Illustrated Lady Tattoo were the stops along the run.

The event also included games, door prizes, a silent auction and more.

All proceeds from the event go to the Panhandle Cancer Cure Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event started at the Illustrated Lady Tattoo and went from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.