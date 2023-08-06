AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The 7th annual “Mary Lou Hazelrigg’s Braids and Fades” event is coming Aug. 13 at Bone Hooks Park.

Pre-registration for the event is taking place at Hamlet Elementary School this Friday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event begins at 10 a.m. on August 13th and onsite registration will start at 11 a.m.

“It seems like a really small gesture, a haircut or backpack. But getting all the proper tools and giving our children every advantage. Walking into a new school year is just so important for self-esteem,” said Tremaine Brown, community activist and owner of Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food.

Mary Lou Hazelrigg’s Braids and Fades provides free haircuts and braids to Amarillo children before starting back to school.

Brown will also be giving away backpacks full of school supplies, so every student has the materials they need to succeed in school.

“Every parent that has a child wants the exact same thing that I’m speaking about for their child. And this is just a small way that we come together,” said Brown.

Founder of Braids and Fades Lila Mitchell said that she started the event because she once worked in a school and saw firsthand the importance of having a fresh hairstyle or new backpack to start the new school year.

“That’s where bullying starts in school is that very first day and this child couldn’t afford parents couldn’t afford a haircut or something like that. I saw the kids come to school on the first day of school. And, to me grooming is very important,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said that she gets emotional with the event each year because so many children are happy and grateful for the hairstyle that she was able to provide them.

“There’s love in the community that, you know, no matter what you’re going through, no matter the stress and the struggles that I myself go through. We’re here to help you with your children,” said Mitchell.

Monetary donations can be made to any Happy State Bank and ask to donate to Mary Hazelrigg’s Braids and Fades. Monetary and school supplies donations are also being taken at Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food.